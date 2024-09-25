The Big Lead

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun, free live stream, Game 2 time and channel

Watch Caitlin Clark and the Fever take on the Sun in Game 2 of their WNBA playoff series on Wednesday.

By Kilty Cleary

Sep 22, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball defended by Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey (4).
Sep 22, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball defended by Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey (4). / Mark Smith-Imagn Images
The Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun will face off in Game 2 of their best-of-3 series this Wednesday at Mohegan Sun Arena. With the Sun leading the series 1-0, the pressure is on the Fever to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Sun made a statement in Game 1, dominating the Fever in a 93-69 blowout win. Connecticut was on fire shooting an impressive 49.3% from the field and a scorching 50.0% from beyond the arc, going 9-of-18 on 3-pointers.

WATCH: Game 2: Fever vs Sun Live | Stream free on Fubo

The Fever, on the other hand, had a rough outing. Shooting 40% from the field and an ice-cold 21% on 3-pointers. Caitlin Clark, Indiana's Rookie of the Year and superstar, had a tough night against Connecticut’s suffocating defense. She went 4-of-17 from the field and 2-of-13 from beyond the arc, finishing with just 11 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, and a blocked shot.

Can Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever show up and force a Game 3 or will the Sun send them packing? Tune in tonight to find out.

Game 2: Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun

  • Date: Wednesday, September 25
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

