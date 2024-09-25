How to watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun, free live stream, Game 2 time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun will face off in Game 2 of their best-of-3 series this Wednesday at Mohegan Sun Arena. With the Sun leading the series 1-0, the pressure is on the Fever to keep their playoff hopes alive.
The Sun made a statement in Game 1, dominating the Fever in a 93-69 blowout win. Connecticut was on fire shooting an impressive 49.3% from the field and a scorching 50.0% from beyond the arc, going 9-of-18 on 3-pointers.
WATCH: Game 2: Fever vs Sun Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Fever, on the other hand, had a rough outing. Shooting 40% from the field and an ice-cold 21% on 3-pointers. Caitlin Clark, Indiana's Rookie of the Year and superstar, had a tough night against Connecticut’s suffocating defense. She went 4-of-17 from the field and 2-of-13 from beyond the arc, finishing with just 11 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, and a blocked shot.
Can Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever show up and force a Game 3 or will the Sun send them packing? Tune in tonight to find out.
Game 2: Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun
- Date: Wednesday, September 25
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
