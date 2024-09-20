How to watch Illinois vs Nebraska, prediction, time, TV channel, live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini head to Lincoln to face off against No. 22 Nebraska. on Friday night, the ranked-vs-ranked, BIG 10 matchup will be a game you won't want to miss.
The No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini come into this matchup ranked for the first time since 2011, ending the longest drought in the Power 5. The Fighting Illini have started the season with a 3-0 record, with one of their wins coming against a then-ranked No. 19 Kansas Jayhawk squad. Led by quarterback Luke Altmyer, the Illini will look to pull the upset in their first conference game of the season and continue to be ranked.
On the other sideline, the Nebraska Cornhuskers enter the game after becoming ranked a week ago for the first time since 2019 and with an undefeated 3-0 record. The Huskers, guided by true freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, will look to continue their undefeated season in their first conference game of the year in front of another sold-out crowd.
#24 Illinois vs. #22 Nebraska
- Date: Friday, September 20
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX, FOX Deportes
Prediction:
While Illinois has been impressive, going on the road to face Nebraska in Lincoln is a tall order, especially with the Cornhuskers riding high under Matt Rhule and Dylan Raiola. Both teams will look to their defenses to carry the load, and points will be at a premium. Expect a tight game with both sides depending on their defense, in the end, Nebraska’s defense, backed by the home crowd, should have the edge.
Final score prediction: Nebraska 20, Illinois 16.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
#24 Illinois vs. #22 Nebraska (-7.5)
O/U:
