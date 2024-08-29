The Big Lead

How to watch Howard vs. Rutgers: live stream, TV channel, time

Watch the Rutgers Scarlet Knights open up their season against the Howard Bison on Thursday night.

By Kilty Cleary

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Deion Jennings and Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Desmond Igbinosun.
Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Deion Jennings and Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Desmond Igbinosun. / Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will kick off the 2024 college football season against the Howard Bison on Thursday night at SHI Stadium.

After a solid 7-6 finish last year and a 31-24 victory over the University of Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl, the Scarlet Knights are looking to build on that momentum and set the tone for another successful season.

Don’t sleep on Howard! The Bison are bringing some serious firepower after a 6-6 season in FCS play. With two big offensive weapons returning for another year, Howard is eager to make a statement and prove they can hang with the big boys. In this season opener, they’ll be looking to give Rutgers a run for their money.

Will Rutgers start the season with a bang, or can Howard pull off an early-season upset? Tune in on Thursday to find out!

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Howard Bison

  • Date: Thursday, August 29
  • Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network
