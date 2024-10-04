How to watch Houston vs TCU, time, TV channel, live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The Houston Cougars head to Fort Worth this Friday to take on the TCU Horned Frogs in a Big 12 Texas showdown at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
WATCH: Houston vs TCU Live | Stream free on Fubo
It's been a tough couple of weeks for the Cougars. After back-to-back shutout losses, they’re looking to shake off the dust and show they've still got some fight left in them. Last week, Iowa State ran all over Houston, handing them a 20-0 loss. The Cougars struggled to find any offensive rhythm, picking up just 11 first downs.
The Horned Frogs, on the other hand, are feeling pretty good after their recent 38-27 upset victory over the Kansas Jayhawks. Quarterback Josh Hoover was on fire, completing 28 of 37 passes for a whopping 356 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. Hoover’s been slinging it lately, averaging 384.7 passing yards per game over the last three outings.
WATCH: Houston vs TCU Live | Stream free on Fubo
Houston Cougars vs TCU Horned Frogs
- Date: Friday, October 4
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Stream free on Fubo)
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.