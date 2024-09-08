How to watch Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts: time, TV channel, live stream
After a decent 2023 season, the Colts are back to compete in the AFC South with their star quarterback Anthony Richardson. After an excellent start to his rookie season, Richardson went out for the year with a shoulder injury. This game marks his return, as Colts fans rejoice! There are big expectations for him and a star-studded Colts offense that includes WR Micheal Pittman and RB Jonathan Taylor.
The Houston Texans come into the 2024 season with one of the youngest and most talented rosters to date. Their offense includes one of the best WR trios in the league, which is made up of Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, and Nico Collins.
The Texans also boast a 2023-2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year Quarterback in CJ Stroud. If that isn't enough they also acquired Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon from the Cincinnati Bengals in the off-season. This high-powered offense looks to make a mark this upcoming season!
Tune into Sunday's NFL action live, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.
Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans
- Date: Sunday, September 8
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel:
Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Houston Texans (-3) vs. Indianapolis Colts
O/U: 49