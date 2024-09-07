The Big Lead

How to watch Georgia Tech at Syracuse, time, TV channel, live stream

No. 23 Georgia Tech will take on Syracuse in Week 2 of college football action on Saturday.

By Kilty Cleary

Aug 31, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jamal Haynes (11) runs the ball past the Georgia State Panthers.
Aug 31, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jamal Haynes (11) runs the ball past the Georgia State Panthers. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The #23 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets face off against the Syracuse Orange in Syracuse New York.  This early-season ACC showdown is sure to be a classic and a game you will want to catch.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are coming into the matchup 2-0 after a shocking upset of #10 Florida State in week 0 in Dublin Ireland and a blowout in the battle for Atlanta against Georgia State.  The Yellow Jackets led by a strong running game come into this week 2 matchup newly ranked and ready to continue their great start to the season.

On the other side, the Syracuse Orange are entering the game 1-0 after a 16-point win over Ohio University in week one.  The Orange led by new starting quarterback and transfer from Ohio State Kyle McCord are looking to win their first conference game of the season on their home turf.

Tune into Week 2 of college football action today, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game.

#23 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Syracuse Orange

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (-3) vs Syracuse Orange

O/U: 60.5