How to watch Georgia Tech at Syracuse, time, TV channel, live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The #23 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets face off against the Syracuse Orange in Syracuse New York. This early-season ACC showdown is sure to be a classic and a game you will want to catch.
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are coming into the matchup 2-0 after a shocking upset of #10 Florida State in week 0 in Dublin Ireland and a blowout in the battle for Atlanta against Georgia State. The Yellow Jackets led by a strong running game come into this week 2 matchup newly ranked and ready to continue their great start to the season.
On the other side, the Syracuse Orange are entering the game 1-0 after a 16-point win over Ohio University in week one. The Orange led by new starting quarterback and transfer from Ohio State Kyle McCord are looking to win their first conference game of the season on their home turf.
Tune into Week 2 of college football action today, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game.
Watch NCAAF Games Live | Stream on Fubo
#23 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Syracuse Orange
- Date: Saturday, September 7th
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch NCAAF Games FREE | Stream on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (-3) vs Syracuse Orange
O/U: 60.5