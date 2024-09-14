How to watch Georgia at Kentucky live, time, TV channel, free live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are heading to Lexington to face the Kentucky Wildcats this Saturday at Kroger Field. The Dawgs have been on a tear, and the Wildcats are hoping to put a dent in their perfect season. But can they slow down the Georgia freight train?
Georgia is looking unstoppable right now. Coming off a 48-3 win over Tennessee Tech, the Bulldogs are playing like they’ve got their sights set on another national title. Quarterback Carson Beck was lights out, throwing for 242 yards on 18-of-25 passing (a silky 72.0% completion rate) and tossing five touchdowns.
On the flip side, Kentucky’s coming off a rough 31-6 loss to South Carolina. It wasn’t the Wildcats’ best showing, especially offensively, where things just didn’t click. Brock Vandagriff had a forgettable day under center, completing only 3-of-10 passes for 30 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.
#1 Georgia vs. Kentucky
- Date: Saturday, September 14
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Georgia -22.5 vs Kentucky
O/U: 44.5
