How to watch FAMU vs. Norfolk State live: TV channel, time, FREE live stream

FAMU will open up the season against Norfolk State on Saturday night.

By Kilty Cleary

Dec. 16, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Florida A&M running back Kelvin Dean.
Dec. 16, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Florida A&M running back Kelvin Dean. / Katie Goodale, Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK
Football fans, get ready for an HBCU showdown. Florida A&M will take on Norfolk State in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Atlanta on Saturday.

Florida A&M is coming off one of the most successful seasons in school history, having captured its first-ever SWAC championship and a win in the Celebration Bowl. Norfolk State is looking to bounce back after a challenging 3-8 season in 2023. A win in their first-ever MEAC/SWAC Challenge would be a huge boost for the Spartans.

If you don’t have cable, we have you covered. Here’s how you can catch the game:

Watch: FAMU vs. Norfolk State Live

Tune into the opening weekend of college football, here is everything you need to watch and stream the action tonight:

FAMU vs. Norfolk State

  • Date: Saturday, August 24
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ABC, ESPN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)