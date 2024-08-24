How to watch FAMU vs. Norfolk State live: TV channel, time, FREE live stream
FAMU will open up the season against Norfolk State on Saturday night.
By Kilty Cleary
Football fans, get ready for an HBCU showdown. Florida A&M will take on Norfolk State in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Atlanta on Saturday.
Florida A&M is coming off one of the most successful seasons in school history, having captured its first-ever SWAC championship and a win in the Celebration Bowl. Norfolk State is looking to bounce back after a challenging 3-8 season in 2023. A win in their first-ever MEAC/SWAC Challenge would be a huge boost for the Spartans.
If you don’t have cable, we have you covered. Here’s how you can catch the game:
Watch: FAMU vs. Norfolk State Live
Tune into the opening weekend of college football, here is everything you need to watch and stream the action tonight:
FAMU vs. Norfolk State
- Date: Saturday, August 24
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)