How to watch Ecuador vs Peru, live stream, time and channel

Catch the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Ecuador and Peru on Tuesday.

By Kilty Cleary

Jul 4, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Ecuador’s midfielder Kevin Rodriguez (11) celebrates after scoring a goal.
Jul 4, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Ecuador’s midfielder Kevin Rodriguez (11) celebrates after scoring a goal. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Get ready for a South American showdown as Ecuador welcomes Peru to Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito on Tuesday for a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Ecuador is sitting in sixth place with eight points on the board, and they’re eager to climb higher in the standings. With a solid start to their campaign, the Ecuadorians will be looking to leverage their home advantage at the high altitude of Quito, where they’ve historically been tough to beat.

Meanwhile, Peru finds themselves at the bottom of the standings with just three points from seven matches. It’s been a tough run for the visitors, but they know they can’t afford to slip up any further. A win could spark a turnaround in their qualifying campaign.

With so much at stake, this promises to be an action-packed encounter. Who will rise to the occasion? Tune in on Tuesday to find out.

Ecuador vs Peru

Starting Lineups

Ecuador possible starting lineup:
Galindez; Torres, Pacho, Hincapie; Preciado, Franco, Caicedo, Paez, Estupinan; Rodriguez, Valencia

Peru possible starting lineup:
Gallese; Araujo, Zambrano, Callens; Advincula, Cartagena, Tapia, Pena, Lopez; Valera, Lapadula

Odds and Betting Lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Ecuador (-250) vs Peru (+825)

Draw: +300