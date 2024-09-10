How to watch Ecuador vs Peru, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
Get ready for a South American showdown as Ecuador welcomes Peru to Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito on Tuesday for a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier.
Ecuador is sitting in sixth place with eight points on the board, and they’re eager to climb higher in the standings. With a solid start to their campaign, the Ecuadorians will be looking to leverage their home advantage at the high altitude of Quito, where they’ve historically been tough to beat.
WATCH: Ecuador vs Peru Live on Fanatiz PPV
Meanwhile, Peru finds themselves at the bottom of the standings with just three points from seven matches. It’s been a tough run for the visitors, but they know they can’t afford to slip up any further. A win could spark a turnaround in their qualifying campaign.
With so much at stake, this promises to be an action-packed encounter. Who will rise to the occasion? Tune in on Tuesday to find out.
Ecuador vs Peru
- Date: Tuesday, September 10
- Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
- Channel/Stream: Fanatiz PPV
- Live Stream: Fanatiz PPV - stream now
Starting Lineups
Ecuador possible starting lineup:
Galindez; Torres, Pacho, Hincapie; Preciado, Franco, Caicedo, Paez, Estupinan; Rodriguez, Valencia
Peru possible starting lineup:
Gallese; Araujo, Zambrano, Callens; Advincula, Cartagena, Tapia, Pena, Lopez; Valera, Lapadula
Odds and Betting Lines, courtesy of BetMGM
Ecuador (-250) vs Peru (+825)
Draw: +300