How to watch Eastern Michigan vs Washington, live stream, time and channel

Eastern Michigan will take on Washington in Week 2 of college football action on Saturday.

By Kilty Cleary

Aug 31, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) celebrates with wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) and offensive lineman D'Angalo Titialii (75) after rushing for a touchdown against the Weber State Wildcats during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Washington dominated in Week 1 with a statement victory over Weber State and are looking to keep the momentum going as they host Eastern Michigan at Husky Stadium this Saturday. With a 15-game home winning streak on the line, Washington fans are in for a treat.

Mississippi State transfer QB Will Rogers made quite the debut in purple and gold, completing 20-of-26 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown. And let’s not forget Arizona transfer RB Jonah Coleman, who had a monster game with 127 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries.

Eastern Michigan is no slouch, they’re coming off a solid 28-14 win over UMass. QB Cole Snyder put up an impressive 241 passing yards and two touchdowns, and coach Chris Creighton has led Eastern Michigan to a respectable 4-5 record in their last nine games against Power Four teams.

This will be a fun one on Saturday, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.

Eastern Michigan vs Washington

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Eastern Michigan vs Washington (-25)

O/U: 48.5