How to watch Eastern Michigan vs Washington, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
Washington dominated in Week 1 with a statement victory over Weber State and are looking to keep the momentum going as they host Eastern Michigan at Husky Stadium this Saturday. With a 15-game home winning streak on the line, Washington fans are in for a treat.
Mississippi State transfer QB Will Rogers made quite the debut in purple and gold, completing 20-of-26 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown. And let’s not forget Arizona transfer RB Jonah Coleman, who had a monster game with 127 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries.
Eastern Michigan is no slouch, they’re coming off a solid 28-14 win over UMass. QB Cole Snyder put up an impressive 241 passing yards and two touchdowns, and coach Chris Creighton has led Eastern Michigan to a respectable 4-5 record in their last nine games against Power Four teams.
This will be a fun one on Saturday, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.
Eastern Michigan vs Washington
- Date: Saturday, September 7th
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Eastern Michigan vs Washington (-25)
O/U: 48.5