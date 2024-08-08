How to Watch Detroit Lions at New York Giants: TV Channel, Time, Live Stream
By Kilty Cleary
The New York Giants welcome the Detroit Lions to MetLife Stadium this Thursday in Week 1 of the NFL Preseason.
Last season, the Lions were one of the league’s most surprising teams, charging their way to the NFC Championship Game. Although they fell to the San Francisco 49ers, their impressive run has set high expectations for the new season.
The Giants had a challenging season, finishing with a 6-11 record and landing in third in the NFC East. However, this did allow them to secure a top-10 draft pick, and they made the most of it by selecting one of college football’s best playmakers, LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, with the sixth overall pick. Nabers is set to inject some much-needed firepower into the Giants' offense.
Detroit Lions vs New York Giants
- Date: Thursday, August 8
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX (Detroit), FOX (New York)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Detroit Lions vs New York Giants (-3.5)
O/U: 35.5