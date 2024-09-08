How to watch Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks, live stream, channel and time
By Kilty Cleary
Get ready for an electrifying matchup as the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks kick off their 2024 NFL seasons this Sunday at Lumen Field! With kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS, all eyes will be on these two teams as they each enter the new season with big changes.
The Broncos are handing the reins to rookie QB Bo Nix, after cutting ties with veteran Russell Wilson in the offseason. It's a bold move as they embark on their second year under coach Sean Payton and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Nix will look to lead an offense eager to improve after a rough 2023 campaign, while Denver’s defense, always a strength, hopes to make a statement right out of the gate.
Meanwhile, the Seahawks are sticking with their reliable QB Geno Smith to guide the offense, but the winds of change are blowing in Seattle too. With longtime coach Pete Carroll stepping down, new head coach Mike Macdonald is ready to make his mark. The Seahawks have bolstered their defense, bringing back Leonard Williams and drafting standout Byron Murphy II in the first round. Seattle's D-line is set to wreak havoc, and their offense, packed with familiar weapons, aims to pick up right where they left off.
Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks
- Date: Sunday, September 8
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
