How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Cleveland Browns, live stream, channel and time
By Kilty Cleary
The Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns kick off their regular seasons this Sunday at Huntington Bank Field! The action begins at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX, and both teams are coming in with plenty of storylines that make this game a must-watch.
The Cowboys had an eventful offseason with star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's contract holdout taking center stage. After a tense standoff, Dallas and Lamb were able to come to terms on a deal just in time for the regular season. Now, with all hands on deck, the Cowboys are locked and loaded as they travel to the shores of Lake Erie, ready to start their Super Bowl chase.
On the other side, the Cleveland Browns will be missing their offensive powerhouse Nick Chubb, who’s still recovering from the brutal knee injury he suffered early last season. But don’t count them out just yet—RB Jerome Ford is expected to step up and carry the load in Chubb’s absence. Plus, there’s a little extra drama in the air as WR Amari Cooper faces his former team for the first time since Dallas traded him to Cleveland in 2022. You can bet Cooper will be looking to make a statement.
With plenty of tension, talent, and high expectations on both sides, this season opener promises to be a thriller. Will the Cowboys' star-studded roster take control, or will the Browns surprise everyone at home? Tune in on Sunday to find out!
Dallas Cowboys vs Cleveland Browns
- Date: Sunday, September 8
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV