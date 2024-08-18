How to Watch Cowboys vs Raiders live, TV channel, time, streaming info
Catch the Cowboys taking on the Raiders in Week 2 of the NFL preseason on Saturday.
By Kilty Cleary
The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night.
The Cowboys will look to bounce back after a 13-12 loss to the Rams last week, there were some bright spots for Dallas on both offense and defense. Trey Lance went 25 of 41 for 188 yards while rushing for 44 yards.
Meanwhile, the Raiders are hungry for a win after their one-point loss to the Vikings. They are still searching for QB1 in Vegas, and this week Gardner Minshew will get the start with Adian O'Connell playing backup.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Date: Saturday, August 17
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NFL Network, CBS (KTVT-Dallas, TX)FOX (KVVU-Las Vegas, NV)
