How to watch Cowboys vs Chargers live: local TV channel, time, FREE live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The Los Angeles Chargers will hit the road in Week 3 of the preseason to face the Dallas Cowboys in at AT&T Stadium on Saturday. The Chargers are looking to bounce back from a Week 2 loss and the Cowboys riding high after a win, this game will be a good one to close out the preseason in 2024.
If you don’t have cable, NFL Network or looking to watch it locally, we have you covered. Here’s how you can catch the game:
WATCH: THE COWBOYS VS. CHARGERS GAME CLICK HERE
Tune into the final week of the preseason, here is everything you need to watch and stream the action:
Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Date: Saturday, August 24
- Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NFL Network, CBS (KCBS-TV, Los Angeles, CA), CBS (KTVT-Dallas, TX)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
BetMGM Odds and Betting Lines
Dallas Cowboys (-3.5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers
O/U: 33.5