How to watch Commanders vs. Buccaneers, live stream, channel and time
By Kilty Cleary
The Washington Commanders take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX). Both teams have a lot to prove and plenty of talent to showcase, making this opener one you won’t want to miss.
The Commanders made headlines by drafting LSU QB Jayden Daniels 2nd overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he didn’t disappoint in the preseason. Daniels was nearly flawless, completing 12 of 15 passes and avoiding turnovers. With WR Terry McLaurin, who has consistently racked up 1,000-yard seasons—and veteran TE Zach Ertz on his side,
Daniels will look to make an instant impact. In the backfield, Brian Robinson Jr. and new addition Austin Ekeler will share rushing duties, providing balance to the offense. On the defensive side, Jonathan Allen holds down the line, while future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner brings experience and leadership to the linebacker corps.
The Buccaneers, meanwhile, are aiming to capitalize on a wide-open NFC South. QB Baker Mayfield is coming off his best season yet, setting career highs in completions, yards, and touchdowns in 2023. With star receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who are both no strangers to 1,000-yard seasons,
Tampa’s offense is set to light up the field. Defensively, veterans Lavonte David and Antoine Winfield Jr. will be key to stopping Washington, while pass-rushing sensation Yaya Diaby, who notched 7.5 sacks last season, will be gunning for Jayden Daniels.
Tampa Washington Commanders vs. Bay Buccaneers
- Date: Sunday, September 8
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Tampa Washington Commanders vs. Bay Buccaneers (-4)