How to watch Colts at Bengals: live stream, TV channel, time
By Kilty Cleary
The Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals will close out their preseason on Thursday night at Paycor Stadium.
The Colts have had a mixed bag in the preseason, falling 34-30 in a high-scoring affair with the Broncos, and bouncing back with a 21-13 win over the Cardinals last week. Indianapolis is looking to close out the preseason on a high note and carry that winning energy into Week 1 of the regular season.
Meanwhile, the Bengals have dropped both games in the preseason, falling to the Bucs and the Bears. With two players on their starting offense and defense listed as questionable, the Bengals will be looking to use this final game as a tune-up and an opportunity to get back on track before Week 1.
Indianapolis Colts vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Date: Thursday, August 22
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX (WXIN-TV Indianapolis), FOX (WXIX-Cincinnati, OH)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
BetMGM Odds and Betting Lines
Indianapolis Colts (-6.5) vs. Cincinnati Bengals
O/U: 34.5