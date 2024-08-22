The Big Lead

How to watch Colts at Bengals: live stream, TV channel, time

Stream all the action live when the Colts take on the Bengals on Thursday night.

By Kilty Cleary

Colts at Bengals Preseason Week 3
Colts at Bengals Preseason Week 3 /
facebooktwitter

The Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals will close out their preseason on Thursday night at Paycor Stadium.

The Colts have had a mixed bag in the preseason, falling 34-30 in a high-scoring affair with the Broncos, and bouncing back with a 21-13 win over the Cardinals last week. Indianapolis is looking to close out the preseason on a high note and carry that winning energy into Week 1 of the regular season.

Colts vs Bengals
Multiple small scrums break out between players during a preseason joint practice at the Paycor Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Meanwhile, the Bengals have dropped both games in the preseason, falling to the Bucs and the Bears. With two players on their starting offense and defense listed as questionable, the Bengals will be looking to use this final game as a tune-up and an opportunity to get back on track before Week 1.

WATCH: CLICK HERE TO WATCH COLTS VS BENGALS LIVE

Indianapolis Colts vs. Cincinnati Bengals

  • Date: Thursday, August 22
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX (WXIN-TV Indianapolis), FOX (WXIX-Cincinnati, OH)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

BetMGM Odds and Betting Lines

Indianapolis Colts (-6.5) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

O/U: 34.5