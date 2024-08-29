How to watch Colorado vs North Dakota State: live stream, TV channel, time
By Kilty Cleary
The Colorado Buffaloes will welcome the North Dakota State Bison to Folsom Field for the opening of the 2024 college football season on Thursday night. And let’s be real—when Coach Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is leading the charge, you know it’s going to be a show!
Coach Prime is back for his second season with the Buffaloes, and the excitement is at an all-time high. After an eventful first year that had its share of ups and downs, Sanders is ready to turn the Buffaloes into a force to be reckoned with.
WATCH: Click here to Stream Colorado vs. NDSU Live
But hold on to your cowboy hats, Buffs fans, because the North Dakota State Bison are no pushover. Known for their dominance at the FCS level, the Bison are charging into Boulder with one goal in mind: to spoil Coach Prime’s party. They’ve got the talent, the grit, and the game plan to make this a real contest.
This will be a good one out in Colorado, tune in and see Coach Prime and the Buffaloes take on NDSU.
Colorado vs North Dakota State
- Date: Thursday, August 29
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
BetMGM Odds and Betting Lines
Colorado (-10) vs North Dakota State
O/U: 60.5