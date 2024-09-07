The Big Lead

How to watch Colorado vs Nebraska, live stream, time and channel

Deion Sanders and Colorado march into Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers on Saturday night.

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) this Saturday at Memorial Stadium! Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Colorado’s season opener was a nail-biter, barely escaping with a 31-26 victory over North Dakota State. Their defense was tested, allowing 157 rushing yards and 292 through the air. But it was the dynamic duo of QB Shedeur Sanders and WR Travis Hunter who stole the show.

Sanders was nearly perfect, throwing for 445 yards and 4 touchdowns, while Hunter snagged 7 catches for 132 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Buffaloes will look to tighten up their defense and continue riding their explosive offense.

Nebraska, on the other hand, made quick work of the UTEP Miners in a 40-7 blowout. QB Dylan Raiola looked sharp, completing 19-of-27 passes for 238 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Cornhuskers showed off their balanced attack, with three different rushers going over 50 yards.

Both teams are undefeated, and with their powerful offenses, this game has all the makings of a high-scoring, must-watch battle. Can Colorado continue to shine, or will Nebraska spoil the party?

Colorado vs Nebraska

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Colorado vs Nebraska (-6.5)

O/U: 55.5