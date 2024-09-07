How to watch Colorado vs Nebraska, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) this Saturday at Memorial Stadium! Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Colorado’s season opener was a nail-biter, barely escaping with a 31-26 victory over North Dakota State. Their defense was tested, allowing 157 rushing yards and 292 through the air. But it was the dynamic duo of QB Shedeur Sanders and WR Travis Hunter who stole the show.
WATCH: Colorado vs. Nebraska Live
Sanders was nearly perfect, throwing for 445 yards and 4 touchdowns, while Hunter snagged 7 catches for 132 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Buffaloes will look to tighten up their defense and continue riding their explosive offense.
Nebraska, on the other hand, made quick work of the UTEP Miners in a 40-7 blowout. QB Dylan Raiola looked sharp, completing 19-of-27 passes for 238 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Cornhuskers showed off their balanced attack, with three different rushers going over 50 yards.
Both teams are undefeated, and with their powerful offenses, this game has all the makings of a high-scoring, must-watch battle. Can Colorado continue to shine, or will Nebraska spoil the party?
WATCH: Colorado vs. Nebraska Live
Colorado vs Nebraska
- Date: Saturday, September 7th
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch NCAAF Games FREE | Stream on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Colorado vs Nebraska (-6.5)
O/U: 55.5