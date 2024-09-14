How to watch Colorado vs. Colorado State, live stream, TV channel, time
Colorado will hit the road to take on Colorado State on Saturday night.
By Kilty Cleary
It’s rivalry time in the Rockies as the Colorado Buffaloes head to Fort Collins to face the Colorado State Rams this Saturday at Canvas Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS, and if you’re a fan of in-state grudge matches, this is the one you don’t want to miss.
Both teams are looking to bounce back from early-season disappointments and claim bragging rights in this classic Colorado showdown.
Colorado vs. Colorado State
- Date: Saturday, September 14
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch Free | Stream on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Colorado (-7.5) vs. Colorado State
O/U: 58.5
