How to watch Colorado vs. Colorado State, live stream, TV channel, time

Colorado will hit the road to take on Colorado State on Saturday night.

By Kilty Cleary

Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5).
Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5). / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
It’s rivalry time in the Rockies as the Colorado Buffaloes head to Fort Collins to face the Colorado State Rams this Saturday at Canvas Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS, and if you’re a fan of in-state grudge matches, this is the one you don’t want to miss.

WATCH: Colorado vs. Colorado State | Stream free on Fubo

Both teams are looking to bounce back from early-season disappointments and claim bragging rights in this classic Colorado showdown.

Colorado vs. Colorado State

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Colorado (-7.5) vs. Colorado State

O/U: 58.5

