How to watch Colombia vs Argentina, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
Colombia will welcome World Cup champions Argentina to Barranquilla on Tuesday for a South American World Cup qualifier.
Colombia comes into this match with their unbeaten streak intact after pulling off a dramatic late equalizer in Peru last week. They’ll be eager to protect their home turf and build momentum in front of what is sure to be a passionate Barranquilla crowd. With their defense holding strong and a midfield ready to control the tempo, Colombia is looking to take down the reigning champs.
Argentina is fresh off their World Cup triumph, the squad has hit the ground running in this qualifying campaign. With a phenomenal start that has them leading the pack, Argentina has been lighting up the competition with their attacking firepower and defensive resilience.
It’s South American football at its finest. Colombia is fighting to keep their unbeaten run alive, and Argentina, the pace-setters, are ready to keep their dominance rolling. Who will come out on top in this showdown? Buckle up for a Tuesday night thriller!
Colombia vs Argentina
- Date: Tuesday, September 10
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Channel/Stream: Fanatiz PPV
Colombia possible starting lineup:
Vargas; Munoz, Lucumi, Mina, Mojica; Rios, Lerma, Arias; James, Duran, Diaz
Argentina possible starting lineup:
E Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Romero, Li Martinez; De Paul, Mac Allister, En Fernandez, Lo Celso; Alvarez, La Martinez
Odds and Betting Lines, courtesy of BetMGM
Colombia (+175) vs Argentina (+180)
