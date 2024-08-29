How to watch Coastal Carolina vs. Jacksonville State: TV channel, time, live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and Jacksonville State Gamecocks will kick off their season on Thursday night at AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, AL.
Coastal Carolina is coming off an 8-5 season, and with quarterback Grayson McCall now at NC State, the Chanticleers enter a new era under center. Stepping into the spotlight is quarterback Ethan Vasko, who showed flashes of potential last season with 7 touchdowns and just one interception as the backup.
Jacksonville State had a fantastic 9-4 season in 2023, finishing 3rd in Conference USA and closing out the year with a 34-31 win over Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl. The quarterback situation is still up in the air, with Logan Smothers and Furman transfer Tyler Huff listed as co-starters for the opener.
Coastal Carolina vs. Jacksonville State
- Date: Thursday, August 29
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBSSN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
BetMGM Odds and Betting Lines
Coastal Carolina vs. Jacksonville State (-3.5)
O/U: 54.5