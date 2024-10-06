How to watch Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders time, TV channel, live stream
The Washington Commanders will host the Cleveland Browns on FOX at 1 pm EST on Sunday.
The Washington Commanders have looked amazing behind rookie sensation Jayden Daniels at quarterback so far this season. They currently sit at 1st in the NFC East, with a 3-1 record overall, and a 1-0 divisional record. Daniels seems to be the answer for the franchise's past problems, and they will look to make a playoff run this season.
The Cleveland Browns do not look as fluid on offense, and haven't scored more than 17 points in a game this season. They have a current record of 1-3, and have lost two straight games to the Giants and the Raiders. The defense also does not seem as dominant as last year, but the Cleveland Browns will need more out of them this week if they want to revive their season.
Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders
- Date: Sunday, October 6
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders (-3)
O/U: 43.5
