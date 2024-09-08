How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots, live stream, TV channel, time
The Cincinnati Bengals will open their season at home with a 1 p.m. ET game against the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon.
The Patriots have had a rough go since Tom Brady left the organization but are looking for a bright new future after firing long-time head coach Bill Belichick and hiring Jerod Mayo. With the No. 3 overall pick, New England selected quarterback Drake Maye, as the offense looks to finally improve and play on par with the solid Pats D.
The Bengals are excited to start their 2024 campaign with their offensive star power healthy and back on the field. In a pass-heavy offense, Cincinnati will look for an MVP-type season from Joe Burrow, as he looks to put up big numbers with his star receiver duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
New England Patriots vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Date: Sunday, September 8th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Cincinnati Bengals (-8) vs. New England Patriots
O/U: 40.5
