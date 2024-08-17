How to watch Chiefs vs Lions: live stream, time, TV channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Detroit Lions take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, with both teams are looking to bounce back after tough losses in Week 1 of the preseason.
The Lions are coming off a 14-3 loss to the Giants in their preseason opener. In a game where no notable players suited up for Detroit, the Lions managed to score an early field goal in the first quarter but struggled to generate any offense from that point on.
While the Lions rested their key players in Week 1, this game against the Chiefs could see more action from the starters as they look to build momentum.
Watch Live for Free on FuboTV
Meanwhile, the Chiefs are also looking to bounce back after a 26-13 loss to the Jaguars last Saturday. The Chiefs’ starters only played one drive in the game, and we will see more of the starters this week as they fine-tune their game before the season.
Tune in on Saturday to see the Lions and Chiefs live for free on fuboTV.
Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Date: Saturday, August 17
- Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NFL Network, FOX (WJBK - Detroit) NBC (KSHB- Kansas City)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
BetMGM Odds and Betting Lines
Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-7)