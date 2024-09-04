How to watch Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces, live stream, TV channel, time
By Kilty Cleary
The Chicago Sky will face the Las Vegas Aces in late WNBA action on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena, and if the previous meetings this season are any indication, we’re in for a good one tonight.
The season series between these two teams has been anything but predictable. The Aces currently lead the series 2-1, but each game has brought its own set of surprises.
Chicago has been in a slump, losing six straight games. Rookie forward Angel Reese has been a bright spot for Chicago, especially during their recent struggles. She’s averaging a staggering 17.7 rebounds per game over the past six contests.
Meanwhile, Las Vegas comes into this game on a bit of a roll, winning their last four games. A’ja Wilson continues to shine as they look to keep that momentum going gainst a struggling Sky team
Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces
- Date: Tuesday, September 3
- Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream:
With the Aces looking to solidify their playoff position and the Sky desperate to end their losing streak, both teams will leave it all on the court.