How to watch Charlotte at North Carolina, live stream, time and channel
Charlotte will take on North Carolina in Week 2 of college football action on Saturday.
By Kilty Cleary
Get ready for a Saturday showdown as the Charlotte 49ers (0-1) hit the road to face Omarion Hampton and the North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) at 3:30 p.m. ET, This is your chance to watch the Tar Heels continue their hot start to the season after a dominant Week 1 win. Can they keep the momentum rolling, or will Charlotte play spoiler?
Don’t miss a second of the action—tune in to the ACC Network to catch the game. Whether you’re cheering for the 49ers or backing the Tar Heels, this game is going to be one you won’t want to miss.
Charlotte at North Carolina
- Date: Saturday, September 7th
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch NCAAF Games FREE | Stream on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Charlotte at North Carolina (-21.5)
O/U: 47.5
