How to watch Charlotte at North Carolina, live stream, time and channel

Charlotte will take on North Carolina in Week 2 of college football action on Saturday.

By Kilty Cleary

Aug 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver J.J. Jones (5) drops a pass as Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Za'Quan Bryan (4) defends during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Get ready for a Saturday showdown as the Charlotte 49ers (0-1) hit the road to face Omarion Hampton and the North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) at 3:30 p.m. ET, This is your chance to watch the Tar Heels continue their hot start to the season after a dominant Week 1 win. Can they keep the momentum rolling, or will Charlotte play spoiler?

Don’t miss a second of the action—tune in to the ACC Network to catch the game. Whether you’re cheering for the 49ers or backing the Tar Heels, this game is going to be one you won’t want to miss.

Charlotte at North Carolina

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Charlotte at North Carolina (-21.5)

O/U: 47.5

