How to watch Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints time, TV channel, live stream
The New Orleans Saints are set to take on their NFC South division rival, the Carolina Panthers, at the Caesars Superdome this Sunday at 1 p.m. EST. The Saints are aiming to bounce back from a mediocre 2023 season with Derek Carr returning as QB. With offensive stars like Alvin Kamara at running back and wide receiver Chris Olave, plus veteran defensive end De'Andre Jordan, the Saints are poised to make a statement.
On the other side, the Carolina Panthers are looking to rebound from a rough 2023 season, where they finished with the league's worst record at 2-15. Second-year QB Bryce Young will be at the forefront as the Panthers strive to improve on both sides of the ball.
New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers
- Date: Sunday, September 8th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
New Orleans Saints (-3) vs. Carolina Panthers
O/U: 41.5