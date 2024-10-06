How to watch Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears time, TV channel, live stream
The Carolina Panthers will travel to the "Windy City" to take on the Chicago Bears in the early slate on Sunday at 1pm EST.
After looking very solid in week 3's 36-22 win against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Carolina Panthers took a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in week 4. The change at quarterback from Bryce Young to Andy Dalton still seems like the right decision, but the Panthers have other issues to fix on both sides of the ball.
After suffering two straight games in weeks 2 and 3, the Bears had a bounce-back win last week against the Los Angeles Rams. Even though they got the victory, the offense still doesn't seem to be firing on all cylinders behind rookie QB Caleb Williams.
Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
- Date: Sunday, October 6th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears (-4)
O/U: 41
