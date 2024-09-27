How to watch Buffalo Sabres vs Red Bull Munich, free live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Buffalo Sabres will take their talents overseas as part of the NHL Global Series on Friday when they play Red Bull München, also known as Red Bull Munich at the SAP Garden.
The Sabres are geared up to take on one of Europe's top teams in front of an energetic German crowd. This isn't just any regular game, this is an exhibition that will allow Buffalo an opportunity to showcase their skills on the international level before beginning their season.
It also has a special twist to it, the Sabres JJ Peterka will get to play in front of his own family and friends in Germany.
This will be a great start to the upcoming NHL season, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action on Friday afternoon.
Buffalo Sabres vs. Red Bull Munich
- Date: Friday, September 27
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Buffalo Sabres (-550) vs. Red Bull Munich (+400)
O/U: 6.5
