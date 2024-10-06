How to watch Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans time, TV channel, live stream
The Buffalo Bills will continue their road trip with a stop in Houston to take on the Texans at 1 pm EST on Sunday.
The Buffalo Bills suffered a tough loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week with a final score of 35-10. They looked pretty solid in weeks 2 and 3 though, beating the Dolphins and the Jaguars by multiple scores. With another tough match this weekend, the Bills will be tested to see if they are the real deal.
The Houston Texans are currently sitting at a solid 3-1 record with a 2-0 record in the AFC South after a week 4 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans have looked solid all season other than an out-of-character 34-7 loss against the Minnesota Vikings in week 3. If the Texans keep it together, they should prove to be a formidable opponent in the weeks to come.
Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans
- Date: Sunday, October 6th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans (-1)
O/U: 47