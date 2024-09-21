How to watch Bowling Green vs. Texas A&M today: where to watch, TV channel, live stream
Catch Bowling Green and Texas A&M on ESPN+ on Saturday night.
By Kilty Cleary
The Bowling Green Falcons (1-1) head south to take on the Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday night under the lights.
Bowling Green is heading into College Station with some confidence after a bye week, they went toe to toe with Penn State on September 7, and only fell 34-27 in Happy Valley.
Meanwhile, the Aggies are coming off a 33-20 win over Florida in their SEC opener. They come into this game with a 2-1 record as they look to find their groove in front of their home crowd against BGSU.
WATCH: Bowling Green vs. Texas A&M Live | Stream on ESPN+
Bowling Green vs. #25 Texas A&M
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Bowling Green vs. Texas A&M (-22.5)
O/U: 51.5
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.