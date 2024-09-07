How to watch Bowling Green vs Penn State, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
Get ready for some college football action as the Bowling Green Falcons (1-0) take on the Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0) this Saturday at Beaver Stadium, with kickoff set for noon ET on the Big Ten Network!
Bowling Green is coming in hot after a 41-17 victory over the Fordham Rams in their season opener. The Falcons offense was unstoppable, racking up an impressive 475 total yards and scoring 5 rushing TDs without committing a single turnover.
Penn State, on the other hand, is coming off a 34-12 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers. Wide receiver Harrison Wallace III hauled in 5 receptions for 117 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Nittany Lions are stacked with talent and looking to build on their momentum at home.
Will the Falcons continue their high-flying offense, or will the Nittany Lions dominate at Beaver Stadium? Tune in today.
Bowling Green vs #8 Penn State
- Date: Saturday, September 7th
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch NCAAF Games FREE | Stream on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Bowling Green vs Penn State (-34.5)
O/U: 51.5