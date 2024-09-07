The Big Lead

How to watch Bowling Green vs Penn State, live stream, time and channel

Bowling Green will take on No. 8 Penn State in Week 2 of college football action on Saturday.

By Kilty Cleary

Aug 31, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) runs the ball for a touchdown.
Aug 31, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) runs the ball for a touchdown. / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Get ready for some college football action as the Bowling Green Falcons (1-0) take on the Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0) this Saturday at Beaver Stadium, with kickoff set for noon ET on the Big Ten Network!

Bowling Green is coming in hot after a 41-17 victory over the Fordham Rams in their season opener. The Falcons offense was unstoppable, racking up an impressive 475 total yards and scoring 5 rushing TDs without committing a single turnover.

Penn State, on the other hand, is coming off a 34-12 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers. Wide receiver Harrison Wallace III hauled in 5 receptions for 117 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Nittany Lions are stacked with talent and looking to build on their momentum at home.

Will the Falcons continue their high-flying offense, or will the Nittany Lions dominate at Beaver Stadium? Tune in today.

Bowling Green vs #8 Penn State

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Bowling Green vs Penn State (-34.5)

O/U: 51.5