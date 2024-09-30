How to watch Bournemouth vs Southampton, free live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
Two South Coast rivals face off in Monday’s Premier League clash as Bournemouth welcomes Southampton to the Vitality Stadium. Both teams are in search of a much-needed boost, with Bournemouth aiming to bounce back from their recent defeat and Southampton still on the hunt for their first win of the campaign.
WATCH: Bournemouth vs Southampton Live | Stream free on Fubo
Bournemouth enters this match after a tough outing against Liverpool last weekend. The Cherries stuggled to find any rhythm in that match and will look to bounce back today.
On the other hand, Southampton’s woes continue as they remain winless in the Premier League. The Saints were on the cusp of their first top-flight victory last weekend against Ipswich Town. However, a late twist cruelly denied them all three points, leaving Russell Martin's side frustrated once again.
How to Watch
The match kicks off at 3 p.m. ET in the United States and will be available to watch on various platforms:
- TV: The game will be broadcast live on USA Network
- Streaming: Fans can stream the match live on fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial. Make sure to check the local listings for your region.
Bournemouth vs Southampton
- Date: Monday, September 30
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Stream free on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Bournemouth (-210) vs Southampton (+475)
