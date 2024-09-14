How to Watch Boston College vs Missouri: time, TV channel, live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The No. 24 Boston College Eagles will face off against the No. 6 Missouri Tigers in Columbia, Missouri. This top-25, SEC-ACC showdown is sure to be one of the best games of week three and a game you will not want to miss
The Boston College Eagles enter their third matchup of the season after winning their first two, their first coming in a surprising upset against ACC opponent Florida State and the second occurring as a blowout win against Duquesne. Now ranked for the first time since 2018 the Eagles, led by quarterback Thomas Castellanos, are looking to continue their undefeated season and pull off their second upset of a top-ten opponent this year.
On the other side, the Missouri Tigers are also coming into the game with a 2-0 record after defeating their first two opponents by a combined score of 89-0. The Tigers, led by Biletnikoff front-runner Luther Burden Ⅲ, and with hopes of making the college football playoffs, look to continue their undefeated season and gather their first win against a ranked opponent on the season.
#24 Boston College vs #6 Missouri
- Date: Saturday, September 14
- Time: 12:45 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV
