How to watch: Boston College at Florida State, live stream, TV channel, time
By Kilty Cleary
The No. 10 Florida State Seminoles will take on the Boston College Eagles in a Monday night ACC showdown at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium.
Florida State is looking to bounce back after a 24-21 loss to Georgia Tech in their season opener. Despite the setback, the Noles are ranked No. 10 in the nation and are determined to show why they deserve that spot. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei had a solid performance in the opener, completing 70.4% of his passes for 193 yards. However, the Seminoles couldn’t find the end zone through the air, so expect them to come out firing against the Eagles.
Boston College, on the other hand, is kicking off its 2024 season with hopes of building on last season’s momentum. The Eagles finished 2023 with a 7-6 record and capped off the year with a victory in the Fenway Bowl. With an offense that averaged 24.8 points per game last season, Boston College will need to step up against a Florida State defense looking to tighten up after last week’s performance.
Boston College vs. #10 Florida State
- Date: Monday, September 2
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
BetMGM Odds and Betting Lines
Boston College vs. #10 Florida State (-16.5)
O/U: 50.5