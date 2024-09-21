How to watch Boca Juniors vs. River Plate, Argentina Superclasico live, time and streaming info
By Kilty Cleary
It's that time of the year again when the eyes of the soccer world turn to Argentina for one of the most iconic fixtures in club football, the Superclasico. It's a clash of titans when Boca Juniors host River Plate at La Bombonera, a match that transcends league standings and brings the passion and history of both clubs to the forefront.
Boca Juniors head into the Superclasico after a rough patch of form. Though they claimed victory the last time they met River in the Copa de la Liga, with Edinson Cavani playing a starring role, things haven’t been as bright lately.
Meanwhile, River Plate is also navigating some turbulence. After winning the league title last season, they’ve experienced a mixed start under returning coach Marcelo Gallardo, who stepped back into the role after Martin Demichelis was sacked.
Boca Juniors vs River Plate
- Date: Saturday, September 21
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Fanatiz
- Live Stream: Fanatiz (watch now)
