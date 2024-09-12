How to watch Bills vs Dolphins without Amazon, free live stream, TV channels, time
By Kilty Cleary
The Buffalo Bills (1-0) will hit the road in Week 2 in an AFC East showdown against the Miami Dolphins (1-0) at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday Night Football, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Both teams pulled off impressive Week 1 comebacks, making this game a must-watch in Week 2.
Bills at Dolphins – the Breakdown
The Bills opened their season with a 34-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals. After trailing by 14 points, Buffalo mounted a comeback behind Josh Allen, who threw for 232 yards, two touchdowns, and added two scores on the ground. Even with a minor hand injury late in the game, Allen has been cleared and is ready to lead the charge again.
The Dolphins also fought back from a 14-point deficit in their 20-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tyreek Hill provided the spark Miami needed, breaking loose for an 80-yard touchdown to flip the momentum. The Dolphins secured the win with a clutch 52-yard field goal by Jason Sanders as time expired.
Miami, however, could be without key players on Thursday. Running back Raheem Mostert is out with a chest injury, and RB De’Von Achane is a game-time decision due to an ankle issue. With both backs leading the Dolphins' rushing attack last season, their absence could be a big factor in the game.
Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins
- Date: Thursday, September 12
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Channel/Stream: ABC (WKBW - Buffalo) CBS (WFOR-TV - Miami)
Odds and Betting Lines
Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins (-2.5)
O/U: 48.5