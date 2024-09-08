How to watch Bills vs. Cardinals, live stream, TV channel, time
The Buffalo Bills will open their season at home with a 1 p.m. ET showdown against the Arizona Cardinals, and trust us, this is a game you won’t want to miss!
The Bills are back, and so is MVP candidate quarterback Josh Allen! Allen, along with the Bills' starters, will take the field to give fans a glimpse of what to expect in the 2024 season. Despite the departure of key players like Stefon Diggs, Allen consistently finds a way to create magic—whether it's with his powerful arm or his ability to make plays with his legs.
The Arizona Cardinals are making waves in 2024 after drafting one of the most highly anticipated wide receiver prospects, Marvin Harrison Jr. He’ll be teaming up with Kyler Murray for the first time in this game, and it’s a debut performance you won’t want to miss.
Buffalo Bills vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Date: Sunday, September 8th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch NFL Games Free on Fubo)
