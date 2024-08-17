How to watch Bengals vs Bears: time, TV channel, live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The Chicago Bears welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to Soldier Field this Saturday for Week 2 of the preseason.
The Bengals are coming off a 17-14 loss to the Buccaneers last week, but that didn't stop QB Joe Burrow, who took his first in-game snaps since his wrist injury last season. Burrow led the team down the field on the opening drive for a touchdown, and he looked in midseason form.
Coach Zac Taylor has made it clear that Burrow will be sitting out this week’s game against the Bears.
On the other side, the Bears are gearing up for their third preseason game, but this one is extra special, it will be their first in front of the home crowd.
Chicago Bears fans will get their first glimpse at the No. 1 overall pick QB Caleb Williams, who has shined in his first two preseason games this season.
Cincinnati Bengals vs Chicago Bears
- Date: Saturday, August 17
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NFL Network, FOX (WXIX-Cincinnati) FOX (WFLD - Chicago)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
BetMGM Odds and Betting Lines
Cincinnati Bengals vs Chicago Bears (-6.5)