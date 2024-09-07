How to watch Baylor vs Utah, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Baylor Bears (1-0) are heading to town to take on the Utah Utes (1-0) in what will be Utah’s first-ever Big 12 conference game on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Utah is coming off a 49-0 blowout win over Southern Utah, where QB Cam Rising was on fire. Rising completed 10-of-15 passes for 254 yards and 5 touchdowns before handing things over to the backups. This Utes offense is firing on all cylinders, and they’re ready to make a statement in their Big 12 debut.
On the other side, Baylor isn’t coming quietly. They crushed Tarleton State 45-3 in their season opener. QB Dequan Finn threw for 2 touchdowns and added another on the ground, but he’ll need to clean up those 2 interceptions if Baylor hopes to keep up with the Utes.
Can Utah make a splash in their Big 12 debut, or will Baylor crash the party? This is shaping up to be one of the must-watch games of the weekend!
Baylor vs #11 Utah
- Date: Saturday, September 7th
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: FuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Baylor vs #11 Utah (-15.5)
O/U: 54.5
