How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs: time, TV channel, live stream
The 2024 NFL season is set to kick off on Thursday, September 5th, and what better way to start the season than with a heavyweight showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs? The stage is set at Arrowhead Stadium, with the game scheduled for 8:20 p.m. EST.
The Chiefs are ready to defend their crown, led by MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his go-to guy, star tight end Travis Kelce. After last season’s magical Super Bowl run, Mahomes and Kelce are back and looking for more glory.
And this matchup isn’t just any season opener, these two teams went head-to-head in the AFC Championship just a few short months ago. Kansas City came out on top in that battle, and you can bet the Ravens are hungry for revenge.
Speaking of the Ravens, they aren’t showing up empty-handed. With MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson at the helm, Baltimore’s offense is as explosive as ever. Jackson isn’t just a threat through the air, his ability to take off and run makes him one of the most dangerous dual-threat QBs in the league.
And just when you thought that was enough, the Ravens added an absolute powerhouse in the backfield by bringing in star running back Derrick Henry from the Tennessee Titans. With Jackson’s mobility and Henry’s bulldozing style, the Ravens have assembled an offense capable of giving any defense a fit.
Here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the NFL action on Thursday night:
Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Date: Thursday, September 5th
- Time: 8:20p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
Live Stream: fuboTV
