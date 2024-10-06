The Big Lead

How to watch Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals time, TV channel, live stream

By Maceo Gifford

NFLWeek 5: Ravens vs. Bengals
NFLWeek 5: Ravens vs. Bengals / Coley Cleary
facebooktwitter

The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Baltimore Ravens in this AFC North divisional matchup on CBS at 1 pm EST Sunday.

After an 0-3 start to the season, the Bengals had their first victory in week 4 against the Carolina Panthers. The offense finally seemed to click for the first time this year, and beat the Panthers by 10 points. They have a long road ahead if they want to get back in the playoff picture.

The Ravens have finally bounced back from an 0-2 start this season They have had two very solid wins against the Cowboys and the Bills in weeks 2 and 3. RB Derrick Henry and QB Lamar Jackson have proved to be a dangerous duo, and they are looking for a first divisional win.

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

  • Date: Sunday, October 6th
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS 
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM 

Baltimore Ravens (-2.5) at Cincinnati Bengals

O/U: 49.5

If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.