How to watch Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals time, TV channel, live stream
The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Baltimore Ravens in this AFC North divisional matchup on CBS at 1 pm EST Sunday.
After an 0-3 start to the season, the Bengals had their first victory in week 4 against the Carolina Panthers. The offense finally seemed to click for the first time this year, and beat the Panthers by 10 points. They have a long road ahead if they want to get back in the playoff picture.
The Ravens have finally bounced back from an 0-2 start this season They have had two very solid wins against the Cowboys and the Bills in weeks 2 and 3. RB Derrick Henry and QB Lamar Jackson have proved to be a dangerous duo, and they are looking for a first divisional win.
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
- Date: Sunday, October 6th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Baltimore Ravens (-2.5) at Cincinnati Bengals
O/U: 49.5
