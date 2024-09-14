How to watch Ball State vs Miami, time, TV channel, live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The Ball State Cardinals will face off against the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes in Miami Florida. This Week 3 matchup including a top 10 team is a game you will want to catch.
Ball State vs Miami - The Breakdown
The Ball State Cardinals are coming into this matchup with a 1-0 record after not playing a game during week 1 and then defeating Missouri St 42-34 in week 2. The Cardinals, led by freshmen quarterback Kadin Semonza, head on the road for the first time this year looking to pull off a massive upset against a squad ranked in the top 10 of the country.
On the other sideline, the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes will enter the matchup with a 2-0 record after defeating two in-state teams in Florida and Florida A&M. Now ranked in the top 10 for the first time since 2020, the Hurricanes, led by new transfer quarterback Cam Ward, will look to continue their undefeated season and get a win on their home field.
Ball State VS Miami (FL)
- Date: Saturday, September 14
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Ball State vs Miami (-36.5)
O/U: 55.5