How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Baltimore Ravens: time, TV channel, live stream
By Kilty Cleary
This Saturday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in a Week 2 showdown.
The Falcons are coming off a 20-13 loss to the Dolphins on the road in their preseason opener last Friday.
All eyes were on QB Michael Penix Jr. as he took the most snaps under center, and he didn’t disappoint. Penix showed off his arm, going 9-of-16 for 104 yards, and while it wasn't enough for a win, it was good to see the rookie showing promise.
On the other side of the ball, the Ravens fell to the Eagles in a 16-13 at home in their preseason opener. Baltimore will look to iron out the wrinkles and find their rhythm early in this one.
The star of the show was the Ravens defense, which allowed only 99 passing yards against the Eagles and will be looking to turn it up again.
Atlanta Falcons vs Baltimore Ravens
- Date: Saturday, August 17
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX (WAGA - Atlanta) NBC (WBAL- Baltimore)
BetMGM Odds and Betting Lines
Atlanta Falcons vs Baltimore Ravens (-1)