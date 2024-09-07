The Big Lead

How to watch Arkansas vs Oklahoma State, time, TV channel, live stream

Arkansas will take on Oklahoma State in Week 2 of college football action on Saturday.

By Kilty Cleary

Oklahoma State's Brennan Presley (80) celebrates his touchdown with Cole Birmingham (67) first half.
Oklahoma State's Brennan Presley (80) celebrates his touchdown with Cole Birmingham (67) first half. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Arkansas Razorbacks will face off against the #16 Oklahoma St. Cowboys in Stillwater, Oklahoma.  This SEC vs BIG 12 matchup is sure to be one of the best matchups of Week 2 and a game that is sure to be worth your time.

The Razorbacks are coming off a disappointing 2023 season but got off to a quick start in week one in a blowout win over Arkansas Pine Bluff 70-0.  The Razorbacks with new starting quarterback Taylen Green and new starting running back Ja’Quinden Jackson, both acquired through the transfer portal, head to Stillwater Oklahoma in hopes of an early-in-the-year upset of a top 25 team and current top two team in the Big 12.

On the other side, Oklahoma State is coming off a solid 2023 season where they finished with a 10-4 record and played in the Big 12 championship and also got off to a quick start last week when they beat South Dakota State 44-20.  The Cowboys led by Heisman candidate Ollie Gordan Ⅱ are looking to continue their strong start to the season against an ever-dangerous SEC opponent the Arkansas Razorbacks. 

Tune into Week 2 of college football action today, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs #16 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Arkansas Razorbacks vs Oklahoma St. Cowboys (-10)

O/U: 61.5

