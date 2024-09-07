How to watch Arkansas vs Oklahoma State, time, TV channel, live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The Arkansas Razorbacks will face off against the #16 Oklahoma St. Cowboys in Stillwater, Oklahoma. This SEC vs BIG 12 matchup is sure to be one of the best matchups of Week 2 and a game that is sure to be worth your time.
The Razorbacks are coming off a disappointing 2023 season but got off to a quick start in week one in a blowout win over Arkansas Pine Bluff 70-0. The Razorbacks with new starting quarterback Taylen Green and new starting running back Ja’Quinden Jackson, both acquired through the transfer portal, head to Stillwater Oklahoma in hopes of an early-in-the-year upset of a top 25 team and current top two team in the Big 12.
Watch NCAAF Games Live | Stream on Fubo
On the other side, Oklahoma State is coming off a solid 2023 season where they finished with a 10-4 record and played in the Big 12 championship and also got off to a quick start last week when they beat South Dakota State 44-20. The Cowboys led by Heisman candidate Ollie Gordan Ⅱ are looking to continue their strong start to the season against an ever-dangerous SEC opponent the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Tune into Week 2 of college football action today, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game.
Watch NCAAF Games Live | Stream on Fubo
Arkansas Razorbacks vs #16 Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Date: Saturday, September 7th
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch NCAAF Games Live | Stream on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Arkansas Razorbacks vs Oklahoma St. Cowboys (-10)
O/U: 61.5
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.