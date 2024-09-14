How to Watch Arkansas St vs Michigan: time, TV channel, live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The Arkansas State Red Wolves will face off against the No. 17 Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
The Arkansas St Red Wolves are entering into the matchup with a 2-0 record so far this year after close wins against both Central Arkansas and Tulsa. The Red Wolves led by quarterback Jaylen Raynor head into the matchup looking for a massive early season upset and their first win against a ranked team since 2020.
WATCH: NCAAF Games Live | Stream on Fubo
On the other side, the Michigan Wolverines are coming into the game 1-1 after a 20-point win against Fresno State and a disappointing blowout loss against Texas. The Wolverines, led by an elite defense anchored by corner Will Johnson, will enter the game looking to get back on track to a playoff contender and back above .500.
Arkansas State Red Wolves vs #17 Michigan Wolverines
- Date: Saturday, September 14
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch NCAAF Games Live | Stream on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Arkansas St Red Wolves vs Michigan Wolverines (-22.5)
O/U: 47.5