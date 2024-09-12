How to watch Arizona State vs Texas State, live stream, time and channel
Arizona State will hit the road in Week 3 to face Texas State on Thursday night.
By Kilty Cleary
The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-0) take on the Texas State Bobcats (2-0) at UFCU Stadium on Thursday.
Arizona State is coming off a 30-23 victory over Mississippi State. QB Sam Leavitt, while quiet in the air with just 69 passing yards, showed off his legs with 68 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.
On the other side, Texas State is riding high after knocking off UTSA 49-10 in their last game. QB Jordan McCloud was a dual-threat dynamo, throwing for 309 yards and 2 TDs while adding another 2 rushing scores.
Arizona State vs Texas State
- Date: Thursday, September 12
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Channel/Stream: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
