The Big Lead

How to watch Arizona State vs Texas State, live stream, time and channel

Arizona State will hit the road in Week 3 to face Texas State on Thursday night.

By Kilty Cleary

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) runs the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 7, 2024.
Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) runs the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 7, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
facebooktwitter

The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-0) take on the Texas State Bobcats (2-0) at UFCU Stadium on Thursday.

Arizona State is coming off a 30-23 victory over Mississippi State. QB Sam Leavitt, while quiet in the air with just 69 passing yards, showed off his legs with 68 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.

On the other side, Texas State is riding high after knocking off UTSA 49-10 in their last game. QB Jordan McCloud was a dual-threat dynamo, throwing for 309 yards and 2 TDs while adding another 2 rushing scores.

Arizona State vs Texas State

  • Date: Thursday, September 12
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Channel/Stream: ESPN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.