How to watch and stream Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills: local TV channel, time, odds
By Kilty Cleary
The Carolina Panthers will hit the road for their preseason finale on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY.
The Panthers are still searching for their first win of the preseason. After a close 15-12 loss to the New York Jets in Week 2, the Panthers are eager to jump on the Bills’ injury woes and leave Buffalo with a victory. Second-year quarterback Bryce Young will see some playing time according to head coach Dave Caneles.
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a gritty 9-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 of the preseason, bouncing back from their Week 1 loss. The Bills signed former Ravens quarterback Anthony Brown Jr., who will get some time today
Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills
- Date: Saturday, August 24
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: WIVB (Buffalo) | WJZY (Charlotte)
BetMGM Odds and Betting Lines
Panthers (-4.5) vs Bills
O/U: 30.5