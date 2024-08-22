How to watch and stream Bears at Chiefs on Thursday night, TV channel, time
By Kilty Cleary
The Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs will meet in their preseason finale on Thursday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Bears have been on a roll this preseason, and they're not slowing down. Knocking off the Texans, Bills, and the Bengals they will look to make it a clean sweep tonight against the Chiefs.
Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has shown that he can compete in this league and might just be the next star in the NFL and Windy City. Tonight, quarterback Tyson Bagent will get the start as he looks to continue his nearly flawless preseason.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs are still looking for their first win of the preseason. Falling to the Lions and Jaguars, they are eager to end the preseason on a high note with a win against the undefeated Bears.
Andy Reid has decided to sit Patrick Mahomes tonight, he saw limited action against the Lions but will hand the ball off to Chris Oladokun and Carson Wentz to give them some more reps before they have to make some roster cuts.
Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Date: Thursday, August 22
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NFL Network, FOX (WFLD - Chicago, IL), FOX (KQFX Columbia-Jefferson City, MO)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
BetMGM Odds and Betting Lines
Chicago Bears (-1) vs. Kansas City Chiefs
O/U: 32.5