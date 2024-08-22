The Big Lead

How to watch and stream Bears at Chiefs on Thursday night, TV channel, time

Catch the preseason finale for the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs tonight live.

By Kilty Cleary

Bears vs Chiefs Preseason Week 3
Bears vs Chiefs Preseason Week 3 /
The Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs will meet in their preseason finale on Thursday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Bears have been on a roll this preseason, and they're not slowing down. Knocking off the Texans, Bills, and the Bengals they will look to make it a clean sweep tonight against the Chiefs.

Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has shown that he can compete in this league and might just be the next star in the NFL and Windy City. Tonight, quarterback Tyson Bagent will get the start as he looks to continue his nearly flawless preseason.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.
Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. / Sam Greene-The Enquirer-USA TODAY Sports

Meanwhile, the Chiefs are still looking for their first win of the preseason. Falling to the Lions and Jaguars, they are eager to end the preseason on a high note with a win against the undefeated Bears.

Andy Reid has decided to sit Patrick Mahomes tonight, he saw limited action against the Lions but will hand the ball off to Chris Oladokun and Carson Wentz to give them some more reps before they have to make some roster cuts.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Aug 17, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs

  • Date: Thursday, August 22
  • Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NFL Network, FOX (WFLD - Chicago, IL), FOX (KQFX Columbia-Jefferson City, MO)
